DUMA GQUBULE: State can easily afford a game-changing basic income grant
26 July 2021 - 15:13
After two weeks of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa had no option but to reintroduce the social relief of distress (SRD) grant. But he missed an opportunity to provide a stronger boost to the country’s battered economy by immediately introducing a basic income grant (Big).
After the power blackouts, over-the-top lockdowns and the worst social unrest since 1994, accounting firm PwC has reduced its GDP forecast for 2021 to 2.3% from 3.7%. In response to feminist activists who had condemned the discriminatory exclusion of women who have children from the SRD, the president said caregivers would now qualify...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now