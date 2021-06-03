Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership deal
Mantashe denies he was involved in the evaluation of the bids for emergency power, the lion’s share of which went to Karpowership
03 June 2021 - 23:54
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has denied in an affidavit that he was involved in the evaluation of the bids for emergency power, the lion’s share of which was won by a company majority owned by the controversial Turkish company Karpowership.
An unhappy bidder, DNG Power Holdings, has asked the high court in Pretoria to set aside the determination of the preferred bidders and wants to be selected in place of Karpowership SA...
