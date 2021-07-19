Agricultural sector expects little disruption in exports
19 July 2021 - 19:43
The agricultural sector anticipates minimal impact on the export of produce as a result of last week’s unrest that disrupted operations at ports in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Services were restored swiftly and other agriculture exports rerouted to other ports of the country. So we suspect that the impact of the unrest on SA agriculture exports will be minimal,” Wandile Sihlobo, head of agribusiness research at Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz), said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now