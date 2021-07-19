National Agricultural sector expects little disruption in exports BL PREMIUM

The agricultural sector anticipates minimal impact on the export of produce as a result of last week’s unrest that disrupted operations at ports in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Services were restored swiftly and other agriculture exports rerouted to other ports of the country. So we suspect that the impact of the unrest on SA agriculture exports will be minimal,” Wandile Sihlobo, head of agribusiness research at Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz), said...