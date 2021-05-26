National Equity bill amended for minister to consult with economic sectors The labour minister will have to consult with sectors when setting numerical targets for them to achieve employment equity BL PREMIUM

The department of employment and labour has agreed to an amendment to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill that requires the minister to consult with economic sectors when setting numerical targets for them to achieve employment equity.

This was one of the very few amendments the department was willing to accept at the end of public hearings on the bill by parliament’s portfolio committee on employment and labour, which still has to deliberate on the bill...