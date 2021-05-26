Equity bill amended for minister to consult with economic sectors
The labour minister will have to consult with sectors when setting numerical targets for them to achieve employment equity
26 May 2021 - 18:22
The department of employment and labour has agreed to an amendment to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill that requires the minister to consult with economic sectors when setting numerical targets for them to achieve employment equity.
This was one of the very few amendments the department was willing to accept at the end of public hearings on the bill by parliament’s portfolio committee on employment and labour, which still has to deliberate on the bill...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now