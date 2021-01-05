National Fita warns that appealing cigarette judgment could signal a forthcoming ban The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says the step is regrettable given the harm the earlier five-month ban caused the tobacco industry BL PREMIUM

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has warned that a decision by the government to appeal a judgment declaring the prohibition of tobacco sales unconstitutional signals that another ban is potentially on the cards.

Fita, established in 2012, represents smaller manufacturers​ in the tobacco and cigarette manufacturing sector in Southern Africa...