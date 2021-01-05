Fita warns that appealing cigarette judgment could signal a forthcoming ban
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says the step is regrettable given the harm the earlier five-month ban caused the tobacco industry
05 January 2021 - 15:18
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has warned that a decision by the government to appeal a judgment declaring the prohibition of tobacco sales unconstitutional signals that another ban is potentially on the cards.
Fita, established in 2012, represents smaller manufacturers in the tobacco and cigarette manufacturing sector in Southern Africa...
