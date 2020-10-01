Small businesses on the road to recovery, says Retail Capital
Food, personal care and clothing sectors are taking longer to recover
01 October 2020 - 19:04
Small businesses, many counting among the enterprises hardest hit by the government’s Covid-19 induced lockdown, are on the road to recovery as the economy gradually reopens.
Cape Town-based Retail Capital, a firm that offers funding and asset finance to small businesses in SA, said more than 85% of its clients are trading at an average of 80% of pre-Covid levels. Retail Capital has supported 28,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and provided more than R3bn in financing to date.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now