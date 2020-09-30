Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: App fairness crucial for survival of small businesses With Covid forcing companies to use apps to overcome limits, the 'Apple tax' could crush their chances BL PREMIUM

The Financial Times has published a list of companies that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. The list is dominated by technology companies whose business models make them “fit for purpose” during the economic lockdown, which restricts human mobility.

Companies whose businesses enable us to transcend physical and geographical borders have become the great enabler of some forms of economic and social activity. The ability to leverage technology to remain operational became the distinguishing feature of business in the past nine months.