KHAYA SITHOLE: App fairness crucial for survival of small businesses
With Covid forcing companies to use apps to overcome limits, the 'Apple tax' could crush their chances
30 September 2020 - 13:48
The Financial Times has published a list of companies that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. The list is dominated by technology companies whose business models make them “fit for purpose” during the economic lockdown, which restricts human mobility.
Companies whose businesses enable us to transcend physical and geographical borders have become the great enabler of some forms of economic and social activity. The ability to leverage technology to remain operational became the distinguishing feature of business in the past nine months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now