Unions threaten court action to halt liquidation of SAA and SA Express
Numsa and Saaca to approach high court if the government does not take immediate action to avoid winding down of airlines
18 September 2020 - 08:34
Unions having written to the government threatening to take legal action if state-owned airlines, SAA and SA Express (SAX), are liquidated.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said they have sent an official notice to the office of the presidency, the department of public enterprises, the Treasury and the office of the speaker of the National Assembly informing them on their intention to legally challenge the liquidation of the ailing airlines.
