National

News Leader

WATCH: Why Fita is not ready to stop its legal action

Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni talks to Business Day TV

19 August 2020 - 07:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RUSIAN ZAGIDULIN
Picture: 123RF/RUSIAN ZAGIDULIN

For the first time in four months, tobacco sales are allowed as lockdown restrictions have been eased, but the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is not willing to smoke a peace pipe with government yet.

The association says the easing of restriction will not necessarily stop its legal challenge to the rationality of the tobacco ban.

Business Day TV spoke to Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni about how the association plans proceed.

Legal challenge to cigarette sales ban might still go ahead

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is considering its options
National
2 days ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: With the ban lifted, what’s next for dirty tobacco?

What does the lifting of the ban mean for the balance of power in the industry? Who stands to win, and who stands to lose?
Opinion
2 days ago

Tobacco lobby looks to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge ban

Fair Trade and Independent Tobacco Association says it will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal on the ban as a ‘matter of national importance’
National
3 weeks ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nelson Mandela Bay faces deadline to avoid being placed under administration

The metro council has until Friday to provide a motivation to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC
Politics
3 weeks ago

More bad news for smokers as Fita’s bid to appeal is dismissed

Fita says it will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for the right to challenge the high court’s decision
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Shake-up at Eskom as power cuts resume
National
2.
David Mabuza calls in sick, again
National
3.
State urged to blacklist Beitbridge fence firms ...
National
4.
Shake-up at Eskom as power cuts resume
National
5.
No prescribed assets by the backdoor, says ANC
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.