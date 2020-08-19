News Leader
WATCH: Why Fita is not ready to stop its legal action
Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni talks to Business Day TV
19 August 2020 - 07:19
For the first time in four months, tobacco sales are allowed as lockdown restrictions have been eased, but the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is not willing to smoke a peace pipe with government yet.
The association says the easing of restriction will not necessarily stop its legal challenge to the rationality of the tobacco ban.
Business Day TV spoke to Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni about how the association plans proceed.
