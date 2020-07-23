National New policy could allow 5G operators complete access to private property The proposed policy entitles network providers to select appropriate land and access to it to build, maintain, alter or remove e-communications networks or facilities BL PREMIUM

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has published a policy proposal that could allow network operators unfettered access to use private land to build their infrastructure for the rapid rollout of super-fast fifth-generation (5G) mobile internet.

The policy, which was published in the government gazette this week and open for public comment for 30 days, is likely to be challenged by land owners as it could potentially lead to a drop in property prices.