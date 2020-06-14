Energy department sets in motion bid to expand SA’s nuclear power

The department of mineral resources & energy on Sunday took another step in starting a new nuclear-power programme.

The department issued a request for information for goods and services involved in a nuclear-power programme. Submissions close on September 15, according to the document.

SA said in May that it planned to expand nuclear capacity within the next five years. The country has a single nuclear plant. A drive for additional facilities faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.

Additional plants were widely considered unaffordable, and the nation’s economic slump has further dented the government’s ability to pay for them.

Bloomberg