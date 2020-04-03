Two more die from Covid-19 in SA and infections climb to over 1,500
Zweli Mkhize said the two new recorded deaths were a man and woman in KwaZulu-Natal
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that “the Covid-19 outbreak is changing pattern,” and cases are rising in densely populated areas. That is emphasising the need for SA to roll out more proactive testing.
Mkhize announced that the number of cases had now risen to 1,505 and that two more deaths had occurred, this time in KwaZulu-Natal — an elderly man and woman.
While the first “imported epidemic” was slowing, there were now a growing number of people who had no travel history who had tested positive.
Mkhize was speaking from Khayelitsha hospital in Cape Town, where he visited provincial health authorities. The government was considering enlisting reinforcements: more health workers from China and Cuba and possibly other countries as well.
“It is too early to make any postulations of what should happen to the lock down: we need more data,” said Mkhize.
There have now been seven Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA.