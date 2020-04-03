News / Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

03 April 2020 - 15:06 Graeme Hosken, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller
MARCH 31: Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nationwide lockdown, as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31: Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nationwide lockdown, as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: ALON SKUY

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and this strain was felt as SA entered its first official week of lockdown.

This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the first week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.

Take a trip outside your front door without having to leave your home, by tuning into Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown.

