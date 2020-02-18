National SA Statistics Council threatens to resign over funding crunch The body charged with advising on the production of official statistics says it will walk if the agency does not get more funding BL PREMIUM

The funding crisis at Stats SA came to a head on Tuesday as the the body charged with advising the government and statistician-general on the production of official figures threatened to resign if the agency does not get more money.

In a statement, Prof David Everatt, the chair of the SA Statistics Council said that Stats SA, which is facing the huge task of handling a national census next year, is “at a tipping point”.