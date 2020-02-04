Sars will still collect customs duties after border management authority established
Agreement between home affairs and finance ministers has ensured integrity of tax-collection authority
04 February 2020 - 16:23
The Treasury has won the battle for the SA Revenue Services (Sars) to continue managing collection of customs duty at border posts and ports of entry when the proposed border management authority (BMA) is established.
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba was adamant that the function of customs collection should fall under the jurisdiction of the proposed authority, despite strong arguments to the contrary by the Treasury and Sars.
