Cabinet approves bill to consolidate transport regulation

The cabinet has approved the submission of a bill to parliament that consolidates the economic regulation of transport into a single framework.

The bill proposes the establishment of the Transport Economic Regulator and the Transport Economic Council.

The bill will be applicable to the aviation, marine, rail and road transport sectors.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday at a media briefing on the cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday that “the outcome of implementing this bill will contribute towards the cabinet’s efforts to ease doing business in SA.

“Businesses will now be subjected to a controlled, single tariff structure when engaging with the transportation industry in the country. A neutral structure to oversee this work is proposed to be under the minister of transport.”

The bill went through the public consultation process twice in 2018 and inputs from that have been incorporated into the revised bill.

