Local governments add to problem of erratic power supply

One of the big casualties of the lack of consistent power is manufacturing, whose contribution to GDP has declined by a third in the past 25 years. This adds to the drag on an economy that’s heading for nine years of sub-2% growth.

“One of the most adverse factors for economic growth in this country is dysfunctional municipalities,” Reserve Bank deputy governor Rashad Cassim said in October.

Since 2009, investment in the metals and engineering sector has dropped 36%, in part because of a sixfold increase in electricity costs and erratic power supply that renders the industry unattractive to investors, according to Michael Ade, the chief economist at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA.

Seifsa has 1,300 member companies — down from a peak of about 2,000 — that employ close to 200,000 workers, and most of the firms are concentrated in Gauteng.

Ekurhuleni, in the east of Gauteng, is home to the country’s biggest international airport. It once represented the largest single territorial concentration of manufacturing in the nation and was known as Africa’s workshop, according to the Centre for Development and Enterprise. Manufacturing’s share of the area’s gross value added fell to 23% in 2015 from 30% in 2000, it said in its development plan.

“A lot of businesses have moved away or closed,” said Carol Ova, an executive member of the Ekurhuleni Aerotropolis Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The power cuts, cable theft and lack of maintenance of water infrastructure all have a negative impact on production and communication. The municipality doesn’t advise when the cuts will happen. And while people try to make do with generators, this isn’t an option for many businesses because of the prohibitive cost.”

The municipality didn’t response to e-mailed questions. It has developed a plan to revitalise the manufacturing sector, saying it has facilitated R7bn of foreign direct investment each year since mid-2013.

Macsteel Service Centres SA is one of the biggest ratepayers in Ekurhuleni, with 12 sites across the area. “The amount of disruption ... we’re just living with it — it’s part and parcel of living in SA,” said Mike Benfield, its CEO. Six years ago, the company had almost double the 3,000 workers it employs now and produced as much as 25% more.

Financial support isn’t the issue. After state staff costs, goods, debt service expenses and household grants, municipalities are the largest recipients of government transfers.

“Problems in revenue management are the largest contributor to financial distress in local government,” said the Treasury. In 2017/2018, almost half of all municipalities collected less than 80% of their billed revenue, it said.