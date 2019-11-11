Embattled SAA announces job cuts as strike looms
Should the strike go ahead, SAA will be grounded as managers, customer service agents and cabin crew down tools
11 November 2019 - 23:20
State-owned airline SAA announced on Monday that it would cut 944 jobs or about 20% of its workforce to bring costs under control.
The announcement came as the three largest unions representing airline employees have secured strike certificates and are ballotting members to protest over wages. SAA managers, who are in their own bargaining unit, have also obtained clearance for industrial action.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.