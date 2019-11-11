National Embattled SAA announces job cuts as strike looms Should the strike go ahead, SAA will be grounded as managers, customer service agents and cabin crew down tools BL PREMIUM

State-owned airline SAA announced on Monday that it would cut 944 jobs or about 20% of its workforce to bring costs under control.

The announcement came as the three largest unions representing airline employees have secured strike certificates and are ballotting members to protest over wages. SAA managers, who are in their own bargaining unit, have also obtained clearance for industrial action.