SAA says its starting restructuring that may cut its workforce by a fifth
The proposed restructuring will include all SAA divisions and departments, but excludes subsidiaries SAA Technical and budget airline Mango
11 November 2019 - 18:30
In a move that’s likely to put it into conflict with trade unions, SAA, the state-owned airline that is relying on government bailouts to stay afloat, is starting a restructuring process that may cut its 5,146-strong workforce by almost a fifth.
The airline, which received a R9.2bn lifeline in finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement in October to help it settle debts that it isn't able to roll over because banks won’t lend to it, has started a consultation process with employees in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said in a statement on Monday.
