Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge to protector report signals level of threat

Prospect of squaring up with the head of a Chapter 9 institution has knocked the rand

22 July 2019 - 05:04 Karyn Maughan
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will take urgent legal action to challenge the public protector’s findings of dishonesty and money-laundering against him.

In a Sunday night briefing that demonstrated how much of a threat those findings may be to his continued leadership of the ANC and SA, Ramaphosa said Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report was "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed".

The president’s decision to resort to the courts could see him squaring up with the head of a Chapter 9 institution, a prospect that has seen the rand take a knock.

Rand weakens in response to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings

The public protector found that President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘deliberately’ misled parliament about a R500,000 donation from corruption-implicated ...
2 days ago

Protector’s findings ‘wrong in law and irrational’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report exceeded the scope of her office
12 hours ago

Mkhwebane finds that Ramaphosa ‘deliberately’ misled parliament

The public protector says there is ‘merit’ to suspicions that the way the money was paid amounted to money-laundering
2 days ago

