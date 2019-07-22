Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge to protector report signals level of threat

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will take urgent legal action to challenge the public protector’s findings of dishonesty and money-laundering against him.

In a Sunday night briefing that demonstrated how much of a threat those findings may be to his continued leadership of the ANC and SA, Ramaphosa said Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report was "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed".

The president’s decision to resort to the courts could see him squaring up with the head of a Chapter 9 institution, a prospect that has seen the rand take a knock.

