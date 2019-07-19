FORENSIC REPORT
PIC nearly granted VBS R1.5bn loan days before it collapsed
19 July 2019 - 05:41
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which looks after more than R2-trillion mainly on behalf of government workers, came within a whisker of granting a R1.5bn loan facility to VBS Mutual Bank, just days before the bank collapsed amid huge fraud by its managers.
