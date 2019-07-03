National

News Leader

WATCH: What the prescribed assets proposal could mean

Alexander Forbes’s head of alternative investments, David Moore, talks to Business Day TV

03 July 2019 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

The ANC said in its election manifesto that it intends to investigate prescribed assets to fund social and economic development.

This has prompted criticism, with the Helen Suzman Foundation saying that the move would have a “very real negative impact” on SA’s economy.

Alexander Forbes agrees, saying the company “is opposed to any regulation, including prescription, that could lead to suboptimal investment outcomes for investors”.

Business Day TV sat down with Alexander Forbes’s head of alternative investments, David Moore, to discuss the issue in more detail.

Alexander Forbes’s head of alternative investments, David Moore, talks to Business Day TV

Transformation may have to take a back seat while we figure out how to get the economy moving

SA’s core problem is pervasive poverty — inequality is a symptom, writes Shawn Hagedorn
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Economy is in ICU and social compacting delays the treatment

Other countries are gaining an advantage through faster policymaking, and the government seems oblivious to how negative the constantly deteriorating ...
Opinion
2 days ago

What ails medical schemes market

Premiums and profits spiral, but prognosis poor, says Discovery
Business
3 days ago

Funds ‘face exodus’ if pension assets used to prop up failing SOEs

If prescribed assets became official government policy pension fund members could pull out their savings
Companies
1 week ago

Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National Party route

Suggesting that collapsing institutions such as Eskom and SABC can somehow become assets for pension funds is daylight robbery
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What the prescribed assets proposal could ...
National
2.
Government mulls new measures to support ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Court ruling on public protector ...
National
4.
Greenpeace calls for freeze on deep sea mining
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.