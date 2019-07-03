WATCH: What the prescribed assets proposal could mean

The ANC said in its election manifesto that it intends to investigate prescribed assets to fund social and economic development.

This has prompted criticism, with the Helen Suzman Foundation saying that the move would have a “very real negative impact” on SA’s economy.

Alexander Forbes agrees, saying the company “is opposed to any regulation, including prescription, that could lead to suboptimal investment outcomes for investors”.

Business Day TV sat down with Alexander Forbes’s head of alternative investments, David Moore, to discuss the issue in more detail.