National

Skint Denel not able to pay full salaries for June

Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest

25 June 2019 - 08:59 Nico Gouws
A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is unable to pay its employees their full salaries this month.

“Due to the ongoing liquidity challenges, we are now faced with the unfortunate reality that the company is not in a position to fulfil the 100% salary obligation for June 2019,” Denel group CEO Daniel du Toit in a statement.

Employees will receive 85% of the salary obligation for June 2019.

Du Toit said management was working “tirelessly” to pay the rest of the salaries soon.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by this, in particular the late communication to you. However, at the time this decision was made, the company had no alternative but to go this route.”

Fitch downgraded Denel’s long-term credit rating in March.

“Denel continues to benefit from sovereign support through the government’s irrevocable and unconditional guarantee for R3.4bn of Denel’s R4bn domestic medium-term notes. While this guarantee framework has now been extended to 29 September 2023, it has clearly not been sufficient to address operational requirements, and debt funding remains overwhelmingly short-term in nature. However, the rating reflects the expectation of continuing timely government support in some form,” Fitch said in a statement in March.

Denel recorded a loss of nearly R2bn in the past financial year. In the 2017/2018 financial year it suffered a net loss of R1.8bn on a 38% decline in revenue to R5bn from R8bn the previous year.

Accounting scandals dent SA’s image, says Kimi Makwetu

The auditor-general cites irregularities and scandals, such as those at Steinhoff, VBS Bank and Tongaat Hulett, as tarnishing SA’s image
National
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa thrashes out problems with leaders of SOEs

President’s meeting with executive leadership of state-owned enterprises comes after the  resignations of SAA and Eskom CEOs
National
2 weeks ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time for SAA to become a real business

The whole aviation market will grow and absorb the almost 11,000 people employed at the airline if the company were allowed to fail
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Introducing the executives Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to serve SA

There were some surprise additions and omissions when the president announced his new cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Skint Denel not able to pay full salaries for June
National
2.
Saica deregisters former Gupta KPMG auditor
National
3.
Jacob Zuma agrees to attend Zondo inquiry, but ...
National
4.
ANC on the fence about ‘biased’ protector ...
National

Related Articles

Denel aims to end Airbus aircraft work in 18 months

National

Former Denel CEO drops bombshell about the Guptas

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.