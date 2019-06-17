Faction-ridden ANC poised to appoint portfolio committee chairs

The faction-ridden ANC is expected to announce its candidates to chair parliamentary portfolio committees this week.

A caucus meeting called to announce the governing party’s candidates to head the committees was aborted last week.

Business Day’s sister newspaper The Sunday Times reported that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule planned to make the announcement at a caucus meeting on Thursday.

The newspaper claimed that Jacob Zuma loyalists such as Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi had been brought in as committee chairs. The caucus meeting was however was not allowed to go ahead after the president was alerted to it, the newspaper reported.

Historically, the revolts against former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Zuma are said to have started in the caucus, before spreading to the broader structures within the party. This makes it key for Ramaphosa to have a solid grip on the parliamentary caucus.

Nonceba Mhlauli, spokeswoman for the caucus, said the announcement of who the ANC would field as committee chairs was expected to take place this week.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said the announcement was expected in “due course” and party officials were “working together and reading from the same script”. He could not say whether consultations on the positions were still taking place, or whether these had already been concluded.

The ANC saw a slew of resignations from former cabinet ministers last week ahead of the scheduled caucus meeting. Prominent among them was Zuma-backer ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, a key Ramaphosa ally.

Five new MPs are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.

The ANC holds the majority in the portfolio committees, with six of the 11 committee members set out for the ANC, two for the DA, one for the EFF and two from other parties.

Committees have not yet started their work, but a heavy workload awaits them when they start functioning. The justice and correctional services portfolio, for instance, will have to conduct an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.