Increase danger pay for police, prison and traffic officials, Popcru urges

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on the government to increase danger-pay allowances to address the life-threatening situations officials in the criminal justice cluster are exposed to.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the current danger allowance per month for police officers was R400, correctional services R477 and R439 for traffic officials.

“These amounts are taxed and do not complement the nature and environment of their work and the extent to which they daily risk their lives,” he said on Wednesday.

Mamabolo said they regularly witnessed correctional services officials being stabbed to death in the line of duty, and police and traffic officials being killed.

According to the SA Police Service, 79 police officers died, 40 of them in the line of duty, during the 2015/2016 financial year. The number went down to 57 during 2016/2017, and declined further to 29 between April 1 2017 and March 31 2018.

Mamabolo said that over and above an increase to the danger allowances, Popcru was calling for the inclusion of “danger insurance”, among others.

“The current danger allowances are far too small as compared to the far greater daily dangers associated with the work they do.”

Mamabolo stated that the R250,000 death benefit for police officers who died in the line of duty had been discretionary, and had failed to sustain the families of the deceased.

The issues raised by Popcru were on the agenda of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where “engagements are ensuing”.

