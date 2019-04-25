The Good party has asked for Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to be investigated in connection with a potential conflict of interest arising from property valuations in the city.

The party said it sent a letter to the City of Joburg’s integrity commissioner‚ Daniel Rampai‚ on Wednesday requesting an investigation.

Good secretary-general Brett Herron said the party was approached by a whistle-blower with information about the alleged undervaluing of commercial properties by the city.

“Good is concerned that while ordinary‚ middle- and low-income home owners are being asked to pay rates pegged against the real value of their homes‚ commercial property owners get discounts‚” Herron said in the letter.

He said this effectively means that the poor in Johannesburg are subsidising rich, commercial property owners and that the city is losing significant revenue.

Herron claimed that the undervaluing of properties‚ in particular commercial properties‚ and the consequent loss of rates income‚ was brought to Mashaba’s attention in November 2016. He claimed that Mashaba’s alleged failure to rectify the injustice was of particular benefit to a property management company that Mashaba and his wife had historically close links to.