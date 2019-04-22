Rob Davies moves to calm outcry over Copyright Amendment Bill

Trade & industry minister Rob Davies has moved to allay fears about the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill, which industry players say will amount to the expropriation of local content without compensation if signed into law.

Davies and arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa recently met various industry stakeholders to hear their concerns about the Copyright Amendment Bill as well as the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill. Parliament recently approved the bills, which are now awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature before becoming law.

Industry stakeholders, including musicians, filmmakers and publishers, have raised concern about the Copyright Amendment Bill in particular. One of the more contentious aspects of the bill is its introduction of the “fair use” principle used in the US and favoured by Google, which, in effect, allows for the free use of copyrighted content.

Davies said the bill was not intended to cause harm. On concerns of the fair use clause in the bill, Davies said there are safeguards meant to ensure that the intended use is in fact fair. He said there are also “technological protection measures” to prevent unauthorised access or use of copyright works. Content that is protected by these measures includes digital music, movies, games and software, said Davies, adding that the Copyright Tribunal will also disputes that may arise.

However, industry players have called Ramaphosa to reject the bill in its entirety.