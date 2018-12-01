National

Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding

The power utility said load shedding was likely to continue until 10pm

01 December 2018 - 11:07 Staff Writer
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF
Eskom has announced that due to continued pressure on the national grid, it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to 10pm on Saturday.

The electricity parastatal had announced earlier that stage 1 rotational load shedding was in progress due to a shortage of capacity as a result of generating units not returning to service as planned and due to an additional loss of a generating unit.

It also stated that the Cahora Bassa hydropower plant in Mozambique was still supplying 700 MW less to the grid as a result of a damaged transmission line, which had occurred late on Wednesday.

“There is also a need to preserve emergency water and diesel resources to limit the loadshedding possibility or magnitude thereof in the following week. Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during loadshedding.”

The electricity provider reminded consumers to treat all electrical points as live during the load shedding.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.”

Schedules for the loadshedding can be found on Eskom's website.

WATCH: More bad news from Eskom

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim talks to Business Day TV about the embattled state-owned enterprise’s interim results
