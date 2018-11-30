National

News Leader

WATCH: Mining Indaba to celebrate 25th anniversary in 2019

The meeting, which hosts some of the top CEOs, heads of states and analysts in the sector, comes as during an upswing in the commodity cycle

30 November 2018 - 16:36 Business Day TV

The 25th anniversary of the African Mining Indaba is coming up in 2019. The get-together, which hosts some of the top CEOs, heads of states and analysts in the sector, comes at a time when the upswing in the commodity cycle is generating some positiveness.

However, policy uncertainty and territory specific challenges still remain. Mining Indaba MD Alex Grose and content director Harry Chapman joined Business Day TV to discuss how 2019's Indaba will entice participants.

