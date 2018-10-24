Gauteng’s health department has conducted disciplinary hearings for 111 cases involving a “cash for jobs” scam at the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson MEC Jack Bloom said this was disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday.

Ramokgopa‚ in her response‚ divulged that trade unions had helped to uncover the scam and it had been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

The department began its probe in 2017.

“The situation was so bad that an assassin had been hired to murder the hospital CEO‚ but he had been caught and convicted‚ and was currently awaiting sentence‚” said Bloom.

Ramokgopa said at a media briefing in December 2017 that Zandi Qwabe‚ a clerk at the hospital‚ had organised hitmen to have the CEO and the labour relations manager killed.

“She was convicted on November 13 2017 for conspiring to commit murder‚” Ramokgopa said at the time.

Bloom said cases had also been opened with the police for employees who had extorted money under the pretence that they could secure jobs for people at the hospital. The hospital was opened in 2014.

“All but eight of the 111 cases have been finalised — resulting in various periods of suspension for 98 employees‚ one demotion‚ some dismissals and a resignation‚” Bloom said.

The revelations about the outcome of the health department’s probe follows another cash-for-jobs case that is being investigated by the Gauteng education department.