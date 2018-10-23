NPA’s 'rogue unit' case to be challenged in court

Former top Sars official Johann van Loggerenberg has launched a legal campaign that could force the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop the so-called "rogue unit" case.

Van Loggerenberg, who oversaw the management of the anticorruption unit, wants the court to force the state to consider dropping charges against him and two colleagues, for allegedly spying on the NPA.

He is also asking that an urgent investigation be launched into the three senior prosecutors behind the charges.

