Gartner and Tom Moyane’s R200m tax contract ‘unethical’

International advisory firm Gartner, along with a family friend of suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane, received a tax agency tender amounting to nearly R200m in a manner described by a witness as "unethical and improper".

The role of Gartner and global consultancy Bain & Co at Sars, hailed by Moyane in 2015 as a move to revitalise the tax agency, has been revealed to be sinister and possibly illegal at the commission of inquiry into tax and governance at Sars, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Sars official: Gartner contract unethical

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.