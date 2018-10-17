Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session in parliament postponed after ‘medical advice’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session before the National Assembly on Thursday has been postponed after he received medical advice on his upper respiratory tract infection.

“A new date for the president’s oral question session will be determined by the National Assembly programming committee,” parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The next sitting of the national assembly will be on October 23.

The presidency announced on Tuesday that Ramaphosa’s visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo had to be postponed because of his illness.

"President Ramaphosa was due to travel to Kinshasa on October 15‚ but was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel. The president is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery,” it said at the time.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday that he wanted answers from Ramaphosa following a City Press report that he may have known about the alleged corruption at VBS Mutual Bank.

He said he would submit an urgent question for oral questions to the president in parliament “to confirm the veracity of these allegations”.

A number of senior provincial politicians in the governing party have been named in a forensic report on VBS released last week‚ titled The Great Bank Heist. The report detailed how some of the country’s poorest municipalities and the elderly who had deposited their life savings with VBS lost close to R2bn, after their deposits were used to fund the lavish lifestyles of individuals linked to the doomed bank‚ including its largest purported shareholder‚ Vele Investments.

The presidency said on Monday that Ramaphosa was not forewarned about the impending implosion of VBS, nor did he fail to take any action.

"President Ramaphosa has no knowledge of any meeting where he is said to have met any person associated with VBS Mutual Bank [and] where he was purportedly briefed on the matter,” it said.