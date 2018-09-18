FNB shocked to be asked about client-specific issues

He said he then received a second request in which FNB was told that the finance minister would be part of the meeting. It was also made clear that the meeting was about the closing of the Gupta bank accounts.

Burger said he again responded to the committee saying that, while FNB was prepared to engage with the committee, the bank had two conditions: first, that FNB was only prepared to discuss the regulatory framework around closing accounts but not to debate any client-specific matter; and secondly, that they receive written confirmation that the finance minister would be in attendance, because he was the minister responsible for the sector.

Burger said again that he received a response from the secretary saying she did not have a mandate to respond. Consequently, the meeting did not take place.

Burger told the commission that FNB has reservations about the powers of the committee and that the threat made to Standard Bank regarding the changing of banking regulations was worrying. He also told the commission about FNB being invited to a meeting at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters with the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

He said he had received a phone call from ANC’s head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana requesting the meeting. He was out of town at the time and asked Godongwana who would be at the meeting and what was on the agenda. A few days later, when he tried to confirm the meeting, Godongwana sent him a text message saying the meeting was off.

Burger said the call was unexpected and that in his 32 years as a banker it was the first time he ever received a call from a political party asking for information about a client.

