How the ANC tried to bully Standard Bank CEO

The commission is looking into allegations of massive corruption and fraud in the public sector during Zuma’s presidency. Much of the controversy centres on the Gupta family, friends of Zuma, who were also in business with his son, and allegations that the then president outsourced key aspects of governance to the family, enabling them to direct public funds towards their businesses.

Sinton said he and Tshabalala had met with the interministerial committee set up in 2016 by the cabinet and chaired by Zwane to intervene on the family’s behalf.

Zwane was plucked from obscurity as Free State agriculture MEC by Zuma in 2015 to head the mineral resources department. He was a controversial figure, closely linked to the Gupta family.

His time as resources minister was marked by regulatory uncertainty in what was once the mainstay of SA’s economy. He was removed from the cabinet in February 2018 when Cyril Ramaphosa became president.

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant was also present at the meeting, as was former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi, who was said to have been there in his capacity as an adviser, Sinton said.

Zwane told him and Tshabalala that he had the "ability to get the laws changed" to ensure that it was illegal for a bank to close anyone’s account and was inclined to initiate this, Sinton said.