WATCH: Elon Musk puffs on marijuana joint during live interview

Elon Musk is stumbling from one controversy to another.

This time, the Tesla billionaire puffed on a marijuana joint during the recording of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He was also drinking whisky at the time, Yahoo Finance reported.

After offering him the joint, Rogan said: “’You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?”

Musk replied, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag.