WATCH: Elon Musk puffs on marijuana joint during live interview
Latest action of erratic Tesla boss raises more questions about his leadership style
07 September 2018 - 13:00
Elon Musk is stumbling from one controversy to another.
This time, the Tesla billionaire puffed on a marijuana joint during the recording of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
He was also drinking whisky at the time, Yahoo Finance reported.
After offering him the joint, Rogan said: “’You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?”
Musk replied, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag.
Musk was recently involved in a controversy after a tweet in which he announced he was taking Tesla private and had investor support.
He later recanted after the company's stock price shot up.
