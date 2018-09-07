National

WATCH: Elon Musk puffs on marijuana joint during live interview

Latest action of erratic Tesla boss raises more questions about his leadership style

07 September 2018 - 13:00 Staff Writer
Elon Musk puffs on a joint. Image: SCREENSHOT from JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
Elon Musk puffs on a joint. Image: SCREENSHOT from JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

Elon Musk is stumbling from one controversy to another.

This time, the Tesla billionaire puffed on a marijuana joint during the recording of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He was also drinking whisky at the time, Yahoo Finance reported.

After offering him the joint, Rogan said: “’You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?”

Musk replied, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag.

Musk was recently involved in a controversy after a tweet in which he announced he was taking Tesla private and had investor support.

He later recanted after the company's stock price shot up.

