Tom Moyane asks for more time in disciplinary inquiry

Further delays are on the cards in the disciplinary inquiry against suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, which is meant to resume on Tuesday.

Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, has asked for time to consult with Moyane, after President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Moyane’s demand to halt either the disciplinary inquiry against Moyane as an individual, or the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS, chaired by retired supreme court judge Robert Nugent.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mabuza on Friday, informing him of his decision to continue with both processes, after Moyane objected to them being held simultaneously.