National

Tom Moyane asks for more time in disciplinary inquiry

His lawyer has written to Azhar Bham, saying he needs to consult with Moyane over whether to challenge Ramaphosa, Bham, Nugent or all three in court

20 August 2018 - 14:07 Natasha Marrian
Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane during a press conference in illovo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane during a press conference in illovo. Picture: ALON SKUY

Further delays are on the cards in the disciplinary inquiry against suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, which is meant to resume on Tuesday.

Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, has asked for time to consult with Moyane, after President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Moyane’s demand to halt either the disciplinary inquiry against Moyane as an individual, or the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS, chaired by retired supreme court judge Robert Nugent.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mabuza on Friday, informing him of his decision to continue with both processes, after Moyane objected to them being held simultaneously.

The request for more time follows Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision that both the disciplinary inquiry and the Nugent commission should go ahead

Monday was the deadline set by the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, Azhar Bham, for Moyane to file an affidavit responding to the charges set out against him in an affidavit by former finance minister and current public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mabuza wrote to Ramaphosa raising his objection over the two processes in July.

Ramaphosa replied that he would respond to Moyane’s demands after Bham had heard the matter himself and made a ruling on it.

Nugent had dismissed Moyane’s objections to process.

Bham did the same at the end of July, leaving Ramaphosa as the final arbiter.

Mabuza said on Monday that he has written to Bham to indicate he needs time to consult Moyane over whether to challenge Ramaphosa, Bham, Nugent or all three in court over the decision.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Moyane loses all objections in disciplinary inquiry

The suspended SARS commissioner now has until August 20 to answer the charges he faces — unless he mounts a court challenge, as he has threatened
National
19 days ago

From SARS to state capture: the seven big things to watch this week

The Zondo commission’s state capture begins inquiry, Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny questions on land, and Stats SA releases inflation data
National
10 hours ago

SARS inquiry gets going again, with Moyane’s objections out of the way

Hearings will start with evidence from the agency’s research head, Randall Carolissen, who has argued that falling revenue collection is not SARS’s ...
National
3 days ago

SARS appoints Johnstone Makhubu as its finance chief

Makhubu, who has been acting in the role for a year, joined SARS in 2016 from Eskom, where he had roles in procurement and ‘business ...
National
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Uber says transport act changes will be unfair to ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma wants chance to respond to evidence ...
National
3.
Tom Moyane asks for more time in disciplinary ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa to reflect on post-TRC progress at Tutu ...
National

Related Articles

Moyane target at SARS reinstated after suspension
National

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Malema's bigotry comes out of the Verwoerd playbook
Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the new-dawn ANC
Opinion / Columnists

Suspended Moyane ally quits SARS amid probe
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.