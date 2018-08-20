Tom Moyane asks for more time in disciplinary inquiry
His lawyer has written to Azhar Bham, saying he needs to consult with Moyane over whether to challenge Ramaphosa, Bham, Nugent or all three in court
Further delays are on the cards in the disciplinary inquiry against suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, which is meant to resume on Tuesday.
Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, has asked for time to consult with Moyane, after President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Moyane’s demand to halt either the disciplinary inquiry against Moyane as an individual, or the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS, chaired by retired supreme court judge Robert Nugent.
Ramaphosa wrote to Mabuza on Friday, informing him of his decision to continue with both processes, after Moyane objected to them being held simultaneously.
The request for more time follows Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision that both the disciplinary inquiry and the Nugent commission should go ahead
Monday was the deadline set by the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, Azhar Bham, for Moyane to file an affidavit responding to the charges set out against him in an affidavit by former finance minister and current public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Mabuza wrote to Ramaphosa raising his objection over the two processes in July.
Ramaphosa replied that he would respond to Moyane’s demands after Bham had heard the matter himself and made a ruling on it.
Nugent had dismissed Moyane’s objections to process.
Bham did the same at the end of July, leaving Ramaphosa as the final arbiter.
Mabuza said on Monday that he has written to Bham to indicate he needs time to consult Moyane over whether to challenge Ramaphosa, Bham, Nugent or all three in court over the decision.
