BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Malema's bigotry comes out of the Verwoerd playbook

EXTRACT

It is the EFF's increasingly racist rhetoric that should be of concern to every South African. It's the sort of bigotry that comes straight out of Hendrik Verwoerd's playbook, and to which, we had hoped, the new dispensation had dealt a fatal blow. The starting point of every liberation movement was to unite the people, in fierce opposition to the National Party dogma of dividing them according to race.

Even the Black Consciousness Movement's aim was to achieve solidarity among the oppressed so that ultimately they could join white people on an equal footing. Malema has rammed a bus through such a sacred tenet in search of cheap votes. His crude racism is an act of desperation which should be rejected with contempt.