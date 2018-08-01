Moyane target at SARS reinstated after suspension

A South African Revenue Service official targeted under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s rule at the agency has been reinstated after facing an internal disciplinary process.

A senior manager of the SARS anticorruption unit, Yousef Denath, was reinstated to his post on June 26, said trade union Solidarity, which represented him at his hearing.

Denath was among the senior SARS officials suspended by the alleged "new rogue" unit spearheaded by Yegan Mundie, who resigned last week before facing charges of misconduct at the tax agency.

Mundie resigned with immediate effect before facing disciplinary charges by SARS.

Mundie was alleged to have run a "rogue unit" at SARS during the tenure of suspended SARS boss Moyane.

Shady figures

Since Moyane’s departure, SARS has begun repairing the damage of his four-year tenure, laid bare before the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS, which kicked off in June.

He is reported to have had links to shady figures such as Robert Huang, an associate of the Zuma family.

Mundie also reportedly interfered in investigations into the R400m tax bill of businessman Mark Lifman.

Mundie ran a SARS unit that conducted internal investigations into allegations of fraud against staff.

However, it emerged that the unit was allegedly unfairly targeting SARS officials who were working on sensitive investigations themselves, particularly those that were linked to the tobacco industry.

Solidarity said it would fully co-operate with the commission of inquiry into governance and administrative issues at SARS, chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Robert Nugent, regarding the irregularities around the suspension of its members.

Denath was suspended on the strength of allegations by cigarette manufacturing boss Yusuf Kajee.

Solidarity spokesman Anton van der Bijl on Tuesday said the allegations against Denath held no water and his suspension was lifted after an internal disciplinary inquiry chaired by advocate James Matshekga.

Solidarity alleged that it was apparent that the case against Denath was based on the word of a tobacco figure, Kajee, with ties to senior political figures.

Get to the bottom

Van der Bijl said despite this, Mundie and SARS at the time had pursued its investigation.

Solidarity said it would co-operate with the Nugent inquiry to get to the bottom of the unnecessary suspension of its member, Denath.

"It is very suspect that SARS was willing to spend so much to fire someone based on a case which had absolutely no merit," Van der Bijl said.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za