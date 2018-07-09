National

SARS ensures 10 tax dodgers are convicted and fined

09 July 2018 - 16:41 Staff Writer
Picture: Gallo Images
Picture: Gallo Images

A funeral parlour owner‚ an air-conditioning company boss and two people offering a transcription service are among 10 delinquent taxpayers convicted and fined since April for failing to submit outstanding tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

SARS named the 10 offenders in a statement on Monday.

"Fines ranging from R2‚000 to R20‚000‚ as well as admission of guilt fines‚ have been handed down by the courts‚" it said.

SARS announced in April that it was embarking on an initiative with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to enforce compliance by prosecuting taxpayers who have failed to submit their tax or VAT returns. The announcement came after ongoing communication with the relevant taxpayers did not yield the required results.

"The taxpayers who have been convicted now have a criminal record‚ as it is a criminal offence not to submit a tax return within the prescribed time for any of the tax types a taxpayer is registered for in terms of the Tax Administration Act‚" SARS said.

SARS said that since April, the NPA had issued 35 summonses to taxpayers and VAT vendors to face criminal charges relating to their failure to submit returns. To date‚ 10 of those cases have been finalised.

Additional cases have been handed over to the police for investigation. "The courts have issued three warrants of arrest to taxpayers who failed to appear in court after being summonsed to face criminal charges for nonsubmission of tax returns‚" said SARS.

Retired supreme court Judge Robert Nugent is currently chairing an inquiry‚ appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ into governance at the tax agency.

Tom Moyane's inquiry will go on as usual, the Presidency says

This is after Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa “blinking” in the face of his client’s latest demand to halt the ...
National
1 hour ago

Moyane loyalists sidelined in SARS reshuffle of top posts

Customs head Tebogo Mokoena, and human capital and development head Luther Lebelo have been shifted back to posts they previously held
National
4 days ago

The EFF leader, with the cigarette smuggler, in the affidavit

Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw is taking on Julius Malema about who paid the party’s registration fees — and how on ...
National
3 days ago

Watchdog’s KPMG inquiry hears how auditor allegedly helped Guptas’ Linkway dodge R2m in tax

The R6.9m spent on accommodation for the lavish Sun City wedding was moved from operating expenditure to cost of sales, Irba’s audit investigator says
National
4 days ago

Revenue target troubles SARS chief Mark Kingon

Acting commissioner says at launch of new tax season that many issues have detracted the tax collecting body from its mandate
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Salary talks between Post Office and striking ...
National / Labour
2.
Maboneng and Kalk Bay make it onto list of ...
National
3.
Cold front heads towards Cape Town, bringing more ...
National
4.
SARS ensures 10 tax dodgers are convicted and ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.