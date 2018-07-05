National

SA could look to Ghana for oil to mitigate soaring fuel prices

05 July 2018 - 16:19 Zingisa Mvumvu
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 5 2018. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 5 2018. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

The government is seeking to be part of oil exploration and exploitation in Ghana to mitigate skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the statement during a media briefing at the Union Buildings after he met his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo. The West African leader and his cabinet are in SA on a one-day official state visit.

Ramaphosa said Akufo-Addo had informed him of a new oil exploration block that Ghana was starting‚ saying SA would take advantage of the invitation. SA is experiencing unprecedented fuel price increases‚ blamed on rand-dollar exchange rates and the oil prices.

Ramaphosa said the government had little power to halt the ever-increasing fuel costs.

"SA‚ unfortunately‚ imports oil. As such‚ in the end‚ we are subject to price fluctuations of dollar exchange rates and oil prices because we are price-takers and therefore vulnerable in that regard‚" Ramaphosa said.

He also pleaded with retailers and food producers who were considering increasing prices of their products due to fuel hikes‚ asking them to wait as the government was working on finding a solution.

Ghana’s Tema Oil Refinery seeks state bailout after lenders say no to loans

Tema Oil stopped production last Thursday after running out of crude stock, unnamed sources said
World
9 days ago

SA at the forefront of using tobacco and weeds for aviation biofuel

Under the ‘Waste to Wing’ project, biomass waste, from forestry and alien vegetation clearing, can be converted to biofuel — ...
National
8 days ago

Analysts gloomy about prospects for demand

Despite improvements in some indices, many are revising down earlier growth forecasts
Economy
12 hours ago

South Africa records highest monthly trade deficit on record

January trade deficit comes in far higher than expected, catching economists off guard as low economic growth usually causes a drop in imports of ...
Economy
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Two home-made incendiary devices found at two ...
National
2.
SA could look to Ghana for oil to mitigate ...
National
3.
ANC says Carl Niehaus had no mandate to speak on ...
National
4.
Mines on care and maintenance are bad for the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.