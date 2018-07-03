It may be freezing outside but this is certainly not one of the coldest days that SA has had.

According to South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng‚ this day is not even in the top three of the coldest days we have had in recent years.

"It is cold‚ yes‚ but in terms of the rating‚ it could even be tenth‚" said Mofokeng.

"I can refer you to the day of July 6 1996, which could have been the coldest day in SA. On that day‚ the maximum temperatures near Lesotho were at two degrees. In the Eastern Cape‚ the maximum temperatures were below freezing at around -2°C. In Gauteng‚ the maximum was around 7°C. I’m not dismissing the fact that it is cold but we have had colder days‚" he added.

On August 7 2012, it got so cold that parts of Gauteng experienced snowfall.

"So this [cold front] is not that strong‚" Mofokeng emphasised.

While parts of the Cape mountains are currently blanketed in snow‚ Mofokeng says the snow will probably have dissolved within three days.

But this does not mean warm days are ahead. Mofokeng said another cold system was coming.

While it may not dip temperatures too low‚ they expect that the maximum temperatures will remain below 20°C.

"The Western Cape and Eastern Cape will recover [in temperature] more quickly as the system moves to western Botswana and Namibia‚" he added.

"That system will move back on Sunday and may result in the likelihood of showers in the North West‚ Gauteng‚ Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Highveld‚" Mofokeng said.