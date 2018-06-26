The forecast says there are "sustained‚ almost countrywide" indications of above-average rainfall until September. "The ... trend is modelled to persist over many provinces‚ including the Western Cape‚ into early summer (August-September-October)‚" it said.

Lower winter rainfall for the past three years has pushed Cape Town into a crisis that saw a daunting "day zero" on the horizon, but good rainfall this month has sent dam levels soaring and predictions of dry taps down the drain.

Cape Town’s five main dams are on their way back to their levels of three years ago‚ with readings on Monday putting them at 42.7% overall. The city’s eight minor dams are 100.3% full‚ compared with 86% a week ago.

The short-term crisis may be over‚ but Zille still encouraged people to continue saving water, saying, "Last year’s prediction also looked rosy but reality fell short."