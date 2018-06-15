KARYN MAUGHAN: Inside Pravin Gordhan's case against Tom Moyane

'Moyane has made it clear that he wants Ramaphosa to testify against him'

EXTRACT

Gordhan and Moyane had a difficult relationship while Gordhan was serving as Finance minister. This fractured relationship saw an emotional Moyane telling a SARS press conference that Gordhan “refused to shake my hand”.

Gordhan, in turn, had reportedly warned Moyane that approving his own performance bonus was “unethical, immoral and illegal”.

Moyane has made it clear that he wants Ramaphosa to testify against him, and has rejected any suggestion that this inquiry can be determined solely on documentary evidence. He’s also strongly suggested that he will go to court if the inquiry is not referred to oral evidence by its chair, Advocate Azar Bham.