Joburg in a race to avert takeover by provincial government

04 June 2018 - 05:10 CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. The EFF's damaging abstention means the whole budget has to be reconsidered. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The City of Johannesburg, SA’s economic powerhouse, is in a race against time to avoid a takeover by the provincial government after the rejection of the DA’s proposed tariff increases left it unable to pass its R59bn budget last week.

The failure of mayor Herman Mashaba’s tariff plan after the metro’s kingmaker, the EFF, abstained on the vote means the whole budget has to be reconsidered, according to a legal opinion sought by the city.

The city has to pass the budget before the end of the municipal financial year in June or face being placed under administration by the ANC-controlled provincial government.

A special council meeting has been called for Monday in which all of the budget-related items will have to be reconsidered and voted on again.

