SARS commission of inquiry not just a probe into possible corrupt practices under Tom Moyane

The commission of inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (SARS), established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be as much a probe into possible corrupt and illegal practices of the tax authority during the tenure of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, as it will be about the effectiveness of the administration to perform its functions.

The terms of reference for the commission, published in the Government Gazette on Thursday, require it to focus on the period between April 2014 to end-March 2018 when Moyane was at the helm.

It will be headed by former judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Robert Nugent, assisted by tax lawyer and head of the Katz commission Michael Katz, advocate Mabongi Masilo, and lawyer Vuyo Kahla.

The commission is required to submit an interim report by end-September and a final report by end-November. It will be required to determine whether Moyane’s dissolution of the large business centre after 2014 led to inefficiencies and ineffectiveness, especially in the fight against base erosion and profit shifting, and whether his change to the SARS operating model was a good decision.

It will have to answer the question as to whether the current governance and operating models of SARS are the most effective and efficient.

The terms of reference include a probe into whether, in its management of tax and customs settlements and audit case selection, SARS compromised its procedures by favouring or discriminating against "prominent influential persons" — who include politicians — or their families and known close associates.

The commission will have to investigate whether SARS’s leadership knowingly omitted to provide or withheld information necessary to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into allegations of malpractice. It will have to determine whether SARS concealed or ignored criminal transgressions by resorting to "taxpayer confidentiality".

Did SARS adequately report to the Finance Minister and/or Parliament all matters affecting the credibility of SARS?

The question of the proper authorisation of performance bonuses paid to senior managers — a matter of dispute between Moyane and the Auditor-General — will also be addressed.

Apart from these legal and compliance issues, the commission has been tasked with evaluating the technical capacity of SARS to perform its functions, and the quality of its decision-making, and whether there are any material deviations from tax laws in the way it operated.

It will have to determine "whether any abuse of such decision-making powers took place and, if so, whether such abuse resulted in undue benefits to SARS’ senior managers or any connected persons". And were there cases of "non-standard" treatment of taxpayers?

Focus will be given to possible collusion between SARS’ officials and the illicit tobacco industry, and the ambit of the inquiry will include a look into the disciplinary inquiry of former head of business and individual taxes at SARS, Jonas Makwakwa.