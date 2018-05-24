Ramaphosa ‘deeply concerned’ about dysfunctional municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply concerned about the number of dysfunctional municipalities in the country.

This is after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday announced that only 13% of SA’s municipalities received a clean audit for the 2016-17 financial year.

It is a worry for Ramaphosa who told the SA National Editors Forum that this will be an area he wants to focus on.

"We cannot call ourselves a middle income country and still have dysfunctional government … that to me does not cut it.

"When you are going to run something, run it properly and run it so well that everyone can say you did the best you can," Ramaphosa said.

He said that he had spoken to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize about "pulling the local government sector together with the national government to find solutions to the problems facing the tier of government closest to the people".

Makwetu announced that only 33 of the country’s 257 municipalities received a clean audit in 2016-17, compared with 48 the year before. Audit outcomes of 45 municipalities deteriorated and a mere 16 municipalities improved.

With Tamar Khan