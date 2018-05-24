National

Ramaphosa ‘deeply concerned’ about dysfunctional municipalities

24 May 2018 - 18:21 Natasha Marrian
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply concerned about the number of dysfunctional municipalities in the country.

This is after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday announced that only 13% of SA’s municipalities received a clean audit for the 2016-17 financial year.

It is a worry for Ramaphosa who told the SA National Editors Forum that this will be an area he wants to focus on.

"We cannot call ourselves a middle income country and still have dysfunctional government … that to me does not cut it.

"When you are going to run something, run it properly and run it so well that everyone can say you did the best you can," Ramaphosa said.

He said that he had spoken to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize about "pulling the local government sector together with the national government to find solutions to the problems facing the tier of government closest to the people".

Makwetu announced that only 33 of the country’s 257 municipalities received a clean audit in 2016-17, compared with 48 the year before. Audit outcomes of 45 municipalities deteriorated and a mere 16 municipalities improved.

With Tamar Khan

So far, so good Cyril

‘Cyril Watch’, compiled by a political risk consultancy, gives Ramaphosa 64% for his first 100 days
Features
13 hours ago

Mining Charter nearly ready, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The government has paid particular attention to engagements with communities affected by the mining industry, says the president
National
13 hours ago

WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa fared so far?

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about his thoughts on the president’s first 100 days in office
Politics
1 day ago

New council for SOEs to provide political oversight and strategic management

The presidential state-owned enterprise co-ordinating council has been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa ‘deeply concerned’ about dysfunctional ...
National
2.
Expropriation without compensation not an end in ...
National
3.
SARS commission of inquiry not just a probe into ...
National
4.
The director of the parliamentary budget office’s ...
National

Related Articles

Councils have ignored my advice and it shows in worsening audit outcomes, Kimi ...
National

Municipal audit outcomes worsen overall in 2016-17 year
National

Focus on changes to audit bill after shock local government findings
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.