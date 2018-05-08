Parliament to crack the whip as crisis engulfs water department

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has also flagged the department for incurring billions of rand in irregular expenditure.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is crucial as the country is water-scarce, with the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and the Northern Cape in the midst of a water crisis.

In March, standing committee on public accounts chairman Themba Godi said the inquiry would seek to establish the reasons why the department was in a mess.

The joint committees would engage the auditor-general, National Treasury and the Special Investigating Unit, he said.

The inquiry is also expected to invite Mokonyane to give her side of the story.

The department has attributed its financial crisis and its decision to dip into its overdraft facility to the failure of municipalities to pay for services, a situation which was worsened by major budgetary cuts amounting to R2.6bn in the 2016-17 financial year. The department is owed about R11bn by municipalities and local water boards.

In March, Treasury officials and Makwetu detailed in Parliament how department officials ignored or deviated from tendering processes while Mokonyane was at the helm.

In the process, department officials splurged billions of rand on excessive project management and professional fees, leaving the department in financial distress.

The department was also riddled with leadership instability and a skills crisis which had compounded its woes.

The Treasury has previously told Parliament about departments using deviations, invoking emergencies that did not exist, as a means to bypass procurement regulations.

Since 2014-15, irregular expenditure incurred by the department had risen, Makwetu told MPs.

"The financial position [of the department] is a strain to the fiscus … we are where we are largely because of deviations over the year[s] — things like duplicate payments, spending on projects that are not budgeted for, payments for projects that are not complete. We see a lot of irregular expenditure and overpayments," said Makwetu.

The department has had different acting directors-general for almost five years and individuals had been appointed in an acting capacity in crucial roles for periods ranging from six months to just over a year.