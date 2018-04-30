"Any person who blocks our national roads will be treated as an ordinary criminal and will face the full might of the law. There are many avenues for people to voice their grievances and resorting to criminality is definitely not one of them."

The suspects are due to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Transport‚ community safety and liaison department spokesman Kwanele Ncalane said that the upheaval stemmed from a labour dispute.

"This is the same issue from the Easter weekend in which South African truck drivers are unhappy that foreign drivers are given jobs. We started an intervention then and we were already in the process of resolving these issues‚" he said.

"We had information that these same truck drivers were going to shut down the toll on May Day and we had begun planning to deal with it. I think they must have gotten wind that we knew about it and brought their uprising forward."

He said that MEC Mxolisi Kaunda was on the ground to engage with law enforcement officials.

Authorities and business owners are counting the cost of a riotous night in Mooi River‚ as mobs looted and burnt 20 trucks near the Mooi Plaza on Sunday.