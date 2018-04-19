Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in burning North West
Premier’s spokesperson calls on protesters to refrain from ‘violent disruptions’ and talk to the government about ‘issues they would like to discuss’
The office of embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday called for an end to the mass disruptions in the province.
“We call on the protesters to refrain from the violent disruptions and approach government for discussions on any issues which they would like to discuss‚” said Mahumapelo’s spokesperson, Brian Setswambung.
He told TimesLIVE that the protests simply a bid to discredit Mahumapelo.
“[It is] an anti-Supra Mahumapelo political campaign which seeks to intimidate residents of Mahikeng‚” said Setswambung.
“The campaign is also characterised by criminality as private properties of some citizens are being looted‚” he added.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Mahumapelo would have a difficult time recovering from the current uproar‚ which comes in the wake of news that his son received a bursary worth R1m from Denel.
His office was also raided by the Hawks in March amid investigations linked to leaked documents that implicate Mahumapelo’s office in maladministration‚ fraud and corruption.
“He has already opted for a wrong defence by saying he is being purged for supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚” Mathekga said.
There had been a power change at provincial level since Zuma left office in February and those who were pro-Zuma were having difficulty adjusting, said Mathekga.
“It’s every man for himself now Zuma is gone.
“The more that people are going to face the law‚ specifically the former Zuma allies‚ they are going to try and reconvene and strengthen that Zuma faction‚” Mathekga said.
“And the more they face problems‚ the more they will drift away from the national leadership and this will cause a problem for the national leadership.”
Joe McGluwa‚ DA North West leader‚ said the protests had been ignited by‚ among other factors‚ the death of two patients outside the Montshioa Clinic on Tuesday. The two patients were allegedly unable to get medical help due to a strike by health workers.
Residents described Mahikeng as “burning”. Buses have been torched‚ cars and tyres burnt. McGluwa said roads were blocked.
“This could have been prevented if Mahumapelo played his role as custodian of the people of North West. His tenure as premier has been marked by servicing his interests as well as those of the Guptas‚” he charged.
Medical staff in the province have been on a go-slow for weeks due to a lack of resources and poor working conditions.
The DA in the North West called on Mahumapelo to resign‚ saying he had “completely lost the trust of the people and control of the province”.
Joe McGluwa‚ DA North West leader‚ said the protests had been ignited by‚ among other factors‚ the death of two patients outside the Montshioa Clinic on Tuesday. The two patients were allegedly unable to get medical help due to a strike by health workers.
Residents described Mahikeng as “burning”. Buses have been torched‚ cars and tyres burnt. McGluwa said roads were blocked.
“This could have been prevented if Mahumapelo played his role as custodian of the people of North West. His tenure as premier has been marked by servicing his interests as well as those of the Guptas‚” he charged.
Medical staff in the province have been on a go-slow for weeks due to a lack of resources and poor working conditions.
An angry mob is looting the Rea Betla Cement store that's located along the Vryburg Road. #MahikengStrike #MahikengUnrests #SupraMahumapelo— Lesego Mabote 👑 (@lesegobrighton) April 19, 2018
The protest against Mahumapelo began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Adele Myburgh said nine people had been arrested in Mmabatho‚ Mahikeng and Lomanyaneng for public violence on Wednesday night.
“There was looting of some tuck shops. I cannot say how many there are or how many are owned by foreign nationals because not all the shop owners have opened cases yet. Those arrested will appear in court either [on Thursday or Friday]‚” said Myburgh.
“The situation started yesterday morning [Wednesday] at 6.15am and continued throughout the night. There are groups of people who are sporadically barricading internal rounds in Mahikeng and Mmabatho. Once police receive the reports on these and respond‚ the groups disperse only to regroup somewhere else.”
A bus was burnt on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile‚ locals took to Twitter to post updates of the situation.
Please sign in or register to comment.